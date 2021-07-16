Sign up
Photo 463
Dewberry vines...
Shot in black and white. I can't get rid of them, but not so sure I want to anymore.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-07-16
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
