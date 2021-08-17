Sign up
Photo 495
Wrapped up in each other...
Shot in black and white. Wisteria vines before they got whacked back.
No more "nine years ago today" for this album. It's done.
More thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Thunderstorms expected all week from Fred. So uploading early in case of power outage.
Does anyone read the text beyond the point of what the feed will show? I am curious! I know Diana
@ludwigsdiana
does. =)
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria-vine
,
wild-vine
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really beautiful details.
August 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura!
August 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lol Mags, was this a test! Lovely textures and light. I might not comment a lot but I always read to the end :-)
August 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Not a test for you. =) Thank you, Diana!
August 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hahaaahaaa!!!! I read the question on the other photo and there you did not react :) I was thinking of a test too :)
August 16th, 2021
