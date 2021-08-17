Previous
Wrapped up in each other... by marlboromaam
Photo 495

Wrapped up in each other...

Shot in black and white. Wisteria vines before they got whacked back.

No more "nine years ago today" for this album. It's done.

More thunderstorms expected this afternoon. Thunderstorms expected all week from Fred. So uploading early in case of power outage.

Does anyone read the text beyond the point of what the feed will show? I am curious! I know Diana @ludwigsdiana does. =)
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

LManning (Laura) ace
Really beautiful details.
August 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura!
August 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lol Mags, was this a test! Lovely textures and light. I might not comment a lot but I always read to the end :-)
August 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ludwigsdiana Not a test for you. =) Thank you, Diana!
August 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@ludwigsdiana Hahaaahaaa!!!! I read the question on the other photo and there you did not react :) I was thinking of a test too :)
August 16th, 2021  
