Cloudy view of rough and rugged Mt. MacGyver...

Oh really? LOL! Let me explain... Almost everyone knows MacGyver (Richard Dean Anderson) could improvise and make anything needed from anything at hand. In this case I needed a mountain, so I shot in black and white an old piece of wood. Added a few clouds and bird silhouettes with brushes in Photoshop layers, and wallah! Not bad rugged peaks. No? Not done as well as MacGyver might have made it, but you can't fault an old gal for trying. =)