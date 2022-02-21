Sign up
Photo 683
Maple tree shadow...
Shot in black and white. I used the shadow grunge texture on it from On1.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3576
photos
135
followers
97
following
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
winter
,
shadow
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-texture
JudyG
ace
Nice shadow effect
February 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
@365jgh
Thanks, Judy!
February 20th, 2022
