Photo 707
Kwanzan cherry tree bark...
Shot in black and white. More on this ornamental tree and its blossoms here -
https://www.treehugger.com/introduction-to-kwanzan-cherry-1343356
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
b&w
bark
texture
black-and-white
black&white
kwanzaa-cherry-tree
Susan Wakely
ace
Great textures.
March 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan!
March 16th, 2022
