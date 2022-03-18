Previous
Kwanzan cherry tree bark... by marlboromaam
Photo 707

Kwanzan cherry tree bark...

Shot in black and white. More on this ornamental tree and its blossoms here - https://www.treehugger.com/introduction-to-kwanzan-cherry-1343356
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely ace
Great textures.
March 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan!
March 16th, 2022  
