New maple leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 738

New maple leaves...

Shot in black and white.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Susan Wakely ace
Great light on these new leaves.
April 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan!
April 16th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
looks awesome in mono mags
April 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil!
April 16th, 2022  
