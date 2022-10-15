Previous
Sometimes... by marlboromaam
Photo 920

Sometimes...

You just have to sit down in the middle of it to get eye level with the situation. Shot in black and white.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
These silver tones are wonderful.
October 14th, 2022  
