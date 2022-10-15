Sign up
Photo 920
Sometimes...
You just have to sit down in the middle of it to get eye level with the situation. Shot in black and white.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
tall-grass
Corinne C
ace
These silver tones are wonderful.
October 14th, 2022
