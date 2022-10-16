Sign up
Photo 921
Broken fences...
I used one of On1-10's antique film filters on this shot.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wood-fence
,
lattice-fence
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice effect.
October 15th, 2022
