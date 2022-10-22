Previous
What's in the light... by marlboromaam
What's in the light...

Shot in black and white. I just liked what Pixel Bender did with the leaves in the light of this shot.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Sam Sutlive
What time of day was this? Your exposure time is quick and the camera doesn’t seem to be letting a lot of light in based on the info provided and if i remember aperture correctly.
October 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
It was about 4:30 in the afternoon and I shot in the shade focusing on the light. I rarely use a tripod. Also, I ran the original through Pixel Bender which is a paint/sketch filter for effect.
October 21st, 2022  
