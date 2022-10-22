Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 927
What's in the light...
Shot in black and white. I just liked what Pixel Bender did with the leaves in the light of this shot.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
4397
photos
135
followers
102
following
253% complete
View this month »
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Latest from all albums
1279
925
1280
926
771
1281
927
772
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-filter
Sam Sutlive
What time of day was this? Your exposure time is quick and the camera doesn’t seem to be letting a lot of light in based on the info provided and if i remember aperture correctly.
October 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
It was about 4:30 in the afternoon and I shot in the shade focusing on the light. I rarely use a tripod. Also, I ran the original through Pixel Bender which is a paint/sketch filter for effect.
October 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close