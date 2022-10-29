Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 934
Fallen leaves and shadows...
Shot in black and white. Filler for today, so no comment necessary. From last year's autumn. Fallen maple leaves on the deck.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
fall
,
autumn
,
deck
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-leaves
,
maple-leaves
,
deck-railing
Corinne C
ace
Lovely shadows
October 28th, 2022
