Fallen leaves and shadows... by marlboromaam
Fallen leaves and shadows...

Shot in black and white. Filler for today, so no comment necessary. From last year's autumn. Fallen maple leaves on the deck.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Corinne C ace
Lovely shadows
October 28th, 2022  
