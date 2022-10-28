Sign up
Photo 933
Fallen...
Large pine branch fallen after the last storm. Had to be sawed in several pieces to haul off. Shot in black and white.
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
Tags
branch
,
b&w
,
pine
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
limb
Corinne C
ace
Nice low key picture, with interesting textures. Hopefully it didn't fall on anything
October 27th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Nice black & white. That's a big limb to come crashing to the ground.
October 27th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. It missed the fence by a hair.
@dkellogg
Thank you, David. Yes, and I heard it crash before I saw it.
October 27th, 2022
@dkellogg Thank you, David. Yes, and I heard it crash before I saw it.