Previous
Next
Fallen... by marlboromaam
Photo 933

Fallen...

Large pine branch fallen after the last storm. Had to be sawed in several pieces to haul off. Shot in black and white.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Soon down to two albums for posts....
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice low key picture, with interesting textures. Hopefully it didn't fall on anything
October 27th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice black & white. That's a big limb to come crashing to the ground.
October 27th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. It missed the fence by a hair.

@dkellogg Thank you, David. Yes, and I heard it crash before I saw it.
October 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise