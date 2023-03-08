Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1064
I was a doggie chew toy...
And you think you've had a bad day?!!!
Shot in black white mode.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4732
photos
144
followers
120
following
291% complete
View this month »
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Latest from all albums
1416
1062
316
317
1417
1063
1418
1064
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
27th February 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
brick
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
sweetgum-ball
Antonio-S
Great DOF and as always a good choice to be a direct shot in black and white.
The photo caption made me laugh!
March 7th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great capture in b&w.
March 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice close-up. This made my giggle. You have a chewer!
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice close up
March 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great closeup. He is just reminding you that he is still a puppy albeit a grownup one.
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The photo caption made me laugh!