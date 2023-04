Words of love so soft and tender...

Won't win a girl's heart anymore... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=az3IzAsK0JY Can you make your image sing? Yep, This is a shameless plug for the song title challenge hosted by yours truly and it's my favorite out of all of them! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47784/let-your-image-sing-the-song!-song-title-95-challenge-is-ready-to-roll! Tag is song title-95For any newbie, title your image with the song it sings, add the YouTube link to your song, and add the tag to your image.