Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1100
Words of love so soft and tender...
Won't win a girl's heart anymore...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=az3IzAsK0JY
Can you make your image sing? Yep, This is a shameless plug for the song title challenge hosted by yours truly and it's my favorite out of all of them! Link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47784/let-your-image-sing-the-song!-song-title-95-challenge-is-ready-to-roll!
Tag is song title-95
For any newbie, title your image with the song it sings, add the YouTube link to your song, and add the tag to your image.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4828
photos
144
followers
122
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Latest from all albums
1451
1097
1452
1098
1453
1099
1454
1100
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
15th April 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
soft
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tender
,
springtime
,
song-title
,
maple-leaves
FBailey
ace
The light is just beautiful
April 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Thank you so much!
April 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous close up and light. What fun YouTube video! My husband introduced me to the Paps and The Mamas and I love them!
April 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lighting and detail.
April 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w shot with lovely light and texture. Great song by the Mamas and Papas. Mama Cass had a beautiful voice.
April 12th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture
April 12th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
the song passed me by , 1967 , I was only 9 / 10 !!!
lovely photo though mags
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
lovely photo though mags