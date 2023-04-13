Previous
Words of love so soft and tender... by marlboromaam
Photo 1100

Words of love so soft and tender...

Won't win a girl's heart anymore... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=az3IzAsK0JY

Can you make your image sing? Yep, This is a shameless plug for the song title challenge hosted by yours truly and it's my favorite out of all of them! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47784/let-your-image-sing-the-song!-song-title-95-challenge-is-ready-to-roll! Tag is song title-95

For any newbie, title your image with the song it sings, add the YouTube link to your song, and add the tag to your image.
FBailey ace
The light is just beautiful
April 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@fbailey Thank you so much!
April 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close up and light. What fun YouTube video! My husband introduced me to the Paps and The Mamas and I love them!
April 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting and detail.
April 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w shot with lovely light and texture. Great song by the Mamas and Papas. Mama Cass had a beautiful voice.




April 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture
April 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the song passed me by , 1967 , I was only 9 / 10 !!!

lovely photo though mags
April 12th, 2023  
