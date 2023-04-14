Previous
Next
Dappled sepia... by marlboromaam
Photo 1101

Dappled sepia...

@haskar suggested I try shooting Will Connor in sepia mode (yes, my little old Kodak shoots in sepia mode, black and white mode, low color mode, and color). So I did! =) I may just have to do some more of this.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jan Talmon ace
Nice atmosphere
April 13th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Splendour! He cannot but be aware of how handsome he is. That pose betrays it! The fluff of the ears...
April 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@talmon Thanks, Jan!
April 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica! =) His looks make me let him have his way - most of the time.
April 13th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the way you shot this - Will Conner looks awesome
April 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Your boy is simply gorgeous
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely portrait of will connor
April 13th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
He's a beautiful boy!
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise