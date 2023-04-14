Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1101
Dappled sepia...
@haskar
suggested I try shooting Will Connor in sepia mode (yes, my little old Kodak shoots in sepia mode, black and white mode, low color mode, and color). So I did! =) I may just have to do some more of this.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4830
photos
144
followers
122
following
301% complete
View this month »
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
Latest from all albums
1452
1098
1453
1099
1454
1100
1455
1101
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sepia
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice atmosphere
April 13th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Splendour! He cannot but be aware of how handsome he is. That pose betrays it! The fluff of the ears...
April 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@talmon
Thanks, Jan!
April 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica! =) His looks make me let him have his way - most of the time.
April 13th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love the way you shot this - Will Conner looks awesome
April 13th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Your boy is simply gorgeous
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely portrait of will connor
April 13th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
He's a beautiful boy!
April 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close