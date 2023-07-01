Sign up
Photo 1179
Haddarat after his bath...
Shot in monochrome mode. Not as clean as I'd like. He's still got a lot of black lichen I couldn't scrub off, so I'll have to order some stuff to get rid of it.
A June leftover, so comment only if you want to. =)
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5020
photos
141
followers
122
following
Tags
b&w
,
rocks
,
cairn
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
yard-art
,
garden-gargoyle
,
haddarat
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice textures and tones
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette.
June 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Haddarat looks dashing. A wonderful monochrome pic making it mysterious.
June 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe the black that remains could be considered age spots.
June 30th, 2023
