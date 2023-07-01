Previous
Haddarat after his bath... by marlboromaam
Photo 1179

Haddarat after his bath...

Shot in monochrome mode. Not as clean as I'd like. He's still got a lot of black lichen I couldn't scrub off, so I'll have to order some stuff to get rid of it.

A June leftover, so comment only if you want to. =)
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Danette Thompson ace
Nice textures and tones
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette.
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Haddarat looks dashing. A wonderful monochrome pic making it mysterious.
June 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe the black that remains could be considered age spots.
June 30th, 2023  
