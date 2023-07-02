Sign up
Previous
Photo 1180
A few late blooms...
Always after a trimming. Shot in monochrome mode. Another June leftover, so comment only if you want to. My head is swimming in learning how to use On1 today.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5022
photos
141
followers
122
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
blossoms
,
wild-wisteria
,
wild-vine
KV
ace
Beautiful tonal range.
July 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV.
July 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The lighter shades show the plant nicely.
July 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such nice lights and darks.
July 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Well captured.
July 1st, 2023
