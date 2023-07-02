Previous
A few late blooms... by marlboromaam
A few late blooms...

Always after a trimming. Shot in monochrome mode. Another June leftover, so comment only if you want to. My head is swimming in learning how to use On1 today.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
KV
Beautiful tonal range.
July 1st, 2023  
Mags
@kvphoto Thank you, KV.
July 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
The lighter shades show the plant nicely.
July 1st, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 1st, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Such nice lights and darks.
July 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager
Well captured.
July 1st, 2023  
