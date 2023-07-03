Previous
Glad blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1181

Glad blossoms...

Shot in monochrome mode, and vignette added in On1-10. Another June leftover, so comment only if you want to. I am way outside of my comfort zone with On1 Raw.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise