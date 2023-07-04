Previous
Yard art... by marlboromaam
Yard art...

Froggy didn't need a bleach bath this year. He's been in the direct sun for the past 10 or more years. But he was moved under the pyracantha, so he may need one next year. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Milanie ace
What a neat b&w
July 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice bw
July 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.

@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
July 3rd, 2023  
