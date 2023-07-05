Previous
Another project - finished... by marlboromaam
Photo 1183

Another project - finished...

Shot in monochrome mode. The wooden parts were painted, and the tubes were cleaned out of mud dauber nests. The temple chimes now ring with lovely tones instead of clunk full of dried mud. Next year will require restringing.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great monochrome. I love your collection of chimes. We have three and we need to give them a little attention too :-)
July 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. I like to spread them out around the place because they don't chime at the same time and the wind will vary.
July 4th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Well done.
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise