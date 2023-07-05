Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1183
Another project - finished...
Shot in monochrome mode. The wooden parts were painted, and the tubes were cleaned out of mud dauber nests. The temple chimes now ring with lovely tones instead of clunk full of dried mud. Next year will require restringing.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5029
photos
141
followers
122
following
324% complete
View this month »
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
Latest from all albums
1534
1180
1535
1181
1536
1182
1537
1183
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wind-chimes
,
temple-chimes
Corinne C
ace
Great monochrome. I love your collection of chimes. We have three and we need to give them a little attention too :-)
July 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. I like to spread them out around the place because they don't chime at the same time and the wind will vary.
July 4th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Well done.
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close