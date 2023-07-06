Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1184
Quido - in deep thought...
You can clearly see the black lichen I couldn't scrub off of his left ear. As soon as the budget allows, I'll get that special stuff to get rid of it.
Uploading a little early since thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The doppler radar is looking a little dramatic about it, but we'll see. We need some rain!
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5031
photos
141
followers
122
following
324% complete
View this month »
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
Latest from all albums
1535
1181
1536
1182
1537
1183
1538
1184
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
rocks
,
woods
,
cairn
,
summer
,
summertime
,
paver
,
blocks
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
yard-art
,
garden-gargoyle
,
quido
Diana
ace
I love him, the lichen does not bother at all. Hope the storm passes by.
July 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice composition.
We are supposed to thunderstorms also, so far just overcast.
July 5th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I love him too, lichen and all
July 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
July 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Quido wondered what the Mag would do with dirty ear. Oh it will hurt!
July 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We are supposed to thunderstorms also, so far just overcast.
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
@rensala Thank you, Renee.