Quido - in deep thought... by marlboromaam
Photo 1184

Quido - in deep thought...

You can clearly see the black lichen I couldn't scrub off of his left ear. As soon as the budget allows, I'll get that special stuff to get rid of it.

Uploading a little early since thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The doppler radar is looking a little dramatic about it, but we'll see. We need some rain!
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Diana
I love him, the lichen does not bother at all. Hope the storm passes by.
July 5th, 2023  
Larry Steager
Nice composition.
We are supposed to thunderstorms also, so far just overcast.
July 5th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
I love him too, lichen and all
July 5th, 2023  
Mags
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.

@rensala Thank you, Renee.
July 5th, 2023  
haskar
Quido wondered what the Mag would do with dirty ear. Oh it will hurt!
July 5th, 2023  
