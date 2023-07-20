Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
Time to mow again...
Shot in monochrome mode.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tall-grass
KV
ace
Love the blacks in this and the deep contrast.
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV.
July 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
The layers are awesome.
July 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great layers and pov.
July 19th, 2023
