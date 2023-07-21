Sign up
Photo 1199
The waiting...
For cooler temps to get outdoor chores done. Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading early again in case of power outage with thunderstorms moving into the midlands. Can you spot the spider?
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
vine
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
moni kozi
This is such an artistic composition!
July 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
July 20th, 2023
