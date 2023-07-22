Previous
They do love the seed mix with the peanuts... by marlboromaam
They do love the seed mix with the peanuts...

Shot in monochrome mode. Time to refill the feeders.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
328% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A sweet little nuthatch.
July 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely in b&w - pigeons in my garden eat all the peanuts
July 21st, 2023  
KV ace
Silly nuthatch… hanging upside down to get the good stuff!
July 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture. I end up filling the feeder once a day.
July 21st, 2023  
