Photo 1200
They do love the seed mix with the peanuts...
Shot in monochrome mode. Time to refill the feeders.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
5
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5066
photos
142
followers
121
following
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
b&w
,
bird
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
nuthatch
,
juvenile
,
bird-feeders
Susan Wakely
ace
A sweet little nuthatch.
July 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 21st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely in b&w - pigeons in my garden eat all the peanuts
July 21st, 2023
KV
ace
Silly nuthatch… hanging upside down to get the good stuff!
July 21st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture. I end up filling the feeder once a day.
July 21st, 2023
