Morning light... by marlboromaam
Shot in monochrome mode. Fifteen minutes in the morning is about all I can stand outside in the humidity and heat. After I cleared my lens three times from condensation, I gave up. Not good for the camera or me.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Mags

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
329% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely as always
July 22nd, 2023  
@rensala You are very kind. Thank you so much, Renee.
July 22nd, 2023  
Nice light on the tree in the foreground.
July 22nd, 2023  
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
July 22nd, 2023  
Your perseverance paid off with a great image!
July 22nd, 2023  
