Previous
Photo 1201
Morning light...
Shot in monochrome mode. Fifteen minutes in the morning is about all I can stand outside in the humidity and heat. After I cleared my lens three times from condensation, I gave up. Not good for the camera or me.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5068
photos
142
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
morning-light
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely as always
July 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
You are very kind. Thank you so much, Renee.
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the tree in the foreground.
July 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Your perseverance paid off with a great image!
July 22nd, 2023
