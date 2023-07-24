Previous
Leafy light and shadows... by marlboromaam
Photo 1202

Leafy light and shadows...

Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading early again due to expected thunderstorms.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Nice closeup
July 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thanks, Monica.
July 23rd, 2023  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice
July 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@talmon Thanks, Jan.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise