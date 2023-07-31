Previous
No breeze for the chimes... by marlboromaam
Photo 1209

No breeze for the chimes...

The air is hot, stagnate and thick with humidity. Shot in monochrome mode.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
There is plenty of breeze here I will blow some in your direction.
July 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Oh thank you, Susan! I would love a breeze of cooler air. =)
July 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful shot of your welcoming shade!
July 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. Your weather sounds just like the weather here. Hot and humid with no breeze.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise