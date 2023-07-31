Sign up
Photo 1209
No breeze for the chimes...
The air is hot, stagnate and thick with humidity. Shot in monochrome mode.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wind-chimes
,
lattice-fence
Susan Wakely
ace
There is plenty of breeze here I will blow some in your direction.
July 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Oh thank you, Susan! I would love a breeze of cooler air. =)
July 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful shot of your welcoming shade!
July 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w capture. Your weather sounds just like the weather here. Hot and humid with no breeze.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
