St. Andrew's Cross... by marlboromaam
Photo 1225

St. Andrew's Cross...

Hypericum hypericoides, also known as St. Andrew's Cross. A native wild shrub, it's something else I've allowed to grow and flourish on my patch. The tiny flowers are so lovely. I found one bush in the back by the fence a few years ago, and now there are many popping up. My yard helpers know NOT to touch them. The blooms are bright yellow with four petals that make a cross - thus the name. Shot in monochrome mode. More info about this plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=723
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
335% complete

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
August 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you so much!
August 15th, 2023  
