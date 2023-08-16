Hypericum hypericoides, also known as St. Andrew's Cross. A native wild shrub, it's something else I've allowed to grow and flourish on my patch. The tiny flowers are so lovely. I found one bush in the back by the fence a few years ago, and now there are many popping up. My yard helpers know NOT to touch them. The blooms are bright yellow with four petals that make a cross - thus the name. Shot in monochrome mode. More info about this plant here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=723