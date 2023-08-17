Sign up
Photo 1226
Washed in light...
Shot in monochrome mode.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th August 2023 9:46pm
Tags
b&w
,
sunlight
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
moni kozi
Very nice feeling
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
August 16th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty lighting in this.
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
August 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Your title describes it well.
August 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
August 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great mono with the bright leaves framing the tree trunk.
August 16th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
pretty
August 16th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the peek through that gap. Still looks hot there!
August 16th, 2023
