Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1230
My fur child...
I'd be so lost without my boy. Shot in monochrome mode and edited in On1 Raw.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5142
photos
140
followers
120
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Latest from all albums
1581
1227
1582
1228
1583
1229
1584
1230
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th August 2023 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
deck
,
steps
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Michelle
Handsome lad
August 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@bigmxx
Thank you, Michelle.
August 20th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
I must say, Will gets more handsome every time I see him. Lovely shot and framing.
August 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close