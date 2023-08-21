Previous
My fur child... by marlboromaam
Photo 1230

My fur child...

I'd be so lost without my boy. Shot in monochrome mode and edited in On1 Raw.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Handsome lad
August 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@bigmxx Thank you, Michelle.
August 20th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
I must say, Will gets more handsome every time I see him. Lovely shot and framing.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise