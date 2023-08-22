Sign up
Photo 1231
Abstract 5...
Converted from color in On1 Raw, radial blur and light flare added with a brush.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5145
photos
140
followers
120
following
337% complete
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1582
1228
1583
1229
1584
1230
1585
1231
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
4th August 2023 4:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
conversion
,
light-flare
,
radial-blur
,
abstractaug2023
,
on1-raw-2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love this effect and I like the choice of b&w for it.
August 21st, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool faffing and just wonderful on black
August 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you.
@joysabin
Thank you, Joy.
August 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
August 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous effect!
August 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Stunning effect. Th light draws your eyes right in.
August 21st, 2023
@joysabin Thank you, Joy.