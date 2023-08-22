Abstract 5...

Previous
Converted from color in On1 Raw, radial blur and light flare added with a brush.
Shutterbug ace
Love this effect and I like the choice of b&w for it.
August 21st, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool faffing and just wonderful on black
August 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you.

@joysabin Thank you, Joy.
August 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
August 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous effect!
August 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Stunning effect. Th light draws your eyes right in.
August 21st, 2023  
