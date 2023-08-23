Previous
Silently singing, but no one is listening... by marlboromaam
Photo 1232

Silently singing, but no one is listening...

Shot in monochrome mode. This old satellite dish hasn't been hooked up in more than a decade. Looks like it's holding a microphone up to its face singing, but no one can hear. =)
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise