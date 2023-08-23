Sign up
Photo 1232
Silently singing, but no one is listening...
Shot in monochrome mode. This old satellite dish hasn't been hooked up in more than a decade. Looks like it's holding a microphone up to its face singing, but no one can hear. =)
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5147
photos
140
followers
120
following
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
back-yard
,
split-rail
,
satellite-dish
,
on1-raw-2023
