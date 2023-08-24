Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1233
Fallen from a tree...
Perforated ruffle lichen. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
11
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5149
photos
140
followers
120
following
337% complete
View this month »
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Latest from all albums
1584
1230
1585
1231
1586
1232
1587
1233
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
Black and White
Taken
18th August 2023 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
lichen
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tp
,
perforated-ruffle-lichen
,
on1-raw-2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb!
August 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail. They look Ike strange little creatures.
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@koalagardens
Thank you very much!
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you so much, Susan. Yes, I always thought they looked like something from the sea.
August 23rd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very cool shot, it does look like something from the ocean.
August 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding closeup shot. Beautiful shapes and textures.
August 23rd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the DOF!!!
August 23rd, 2023
4rky
ace
Lichen is fascinating. Great close up
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark.
@4rky
Thank you so much! Yes, they are fascinating little organisms. =)
August 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So clear close up! Fabulous
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark.
@4rky Thank you so much! Yes, they are fascinating little organisms. =)