Fallen from a tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 1233

Fallen from a tree...

Perforated ruffle lichen. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb!
August 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail. They look Ike strange little creatures.
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@koalagardens Thank you very much!
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan. Yes, I always thought they looked like something from the sea.
August 23rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very cool shot, it does look like something from the ocean.
August 23rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Outstanding closeup shot. Beautiful shapes and textures.
August 23rd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Love the DOF!!!
August 23rd, 2023  
4rky ace
Lichen is fascinating. Great close up
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.

@frodob Thank you very much, Mark.

@4rky Thank you so much! Yes, they are fascinating little organisms. =)
August 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So clear close up! Fabulous
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
August 23rd, 2023  
