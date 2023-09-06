Sign up
Previous
Photo 1246
Not what I expected...
I was expecting some diseased and dead trees to fall in my patch of woods with the winds from Idalia. But just a bunch of fallen limbs back in there which will require clean up as soon the weather turns cooler. Shot in monochrome mode.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5175
photos
140
followers
121
following
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Larry Steager
ace
Minimal damage is always a good thing. Nice capture.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Is this all on your property Mags ?
September 5th, 2023
