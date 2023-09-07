Previous
Amazing... by marlboromaam
Amazing...

The structure of the exoskeleton of a cicada nymph - found on the deck railing. Shot in monochrome mode. This is it for today since I uploaded Dream Weaver yesterday.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Phil Howcroft ace
this is a beauty Mags , one of your best uploads in a long time , great mono work , well done
September 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Oh dear. Has it been that long? Maybe I should take a break for a while. Thank you very much, Phil.
September 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous find and detail.
September 6th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Sha Zam! This is stellar in all respects. FAV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
September 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you so much, Susan.

@joysabin Thank you, Joy!
September 6th, 2023  
