Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1247
Amazing...
The structure of the exoskeleton of a cicada nymph - found on the deck railing. Shot in monochrome mode. This is it for today since I uploaded Dream Weaver yesterday.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5177
photos
139
followers
121
following
341% complete
View this month »
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
Latest from all albums
1598
1244
1599
1245
1600
1246
1601
1247
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd September 2023 12:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
exoskeleton
,
cicada-nymph
,
on1-raw-2023
,
outer-shell
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is a beauty Mags , one of your best uploads in a long time , great mono work , well done
September 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Oh dear. Has it been that long? Maybe I should take a break for a while. Thank you very much, Phil.
September 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fabulous find and detail.
September 6th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Sha Zam! This is stellar in all respects. FAV!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
September 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you so much, Susan.
@joysabin
Thank you, Joy!
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@joysabin Thank you, Joy!