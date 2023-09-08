Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1248
One summer morning...
Not very inspired these days, but I'm making the effort. Shot in monochrome mode and applied On1's deep forest filter, and black pin-line border. Quido just sits there thinking about it.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5179
photos
139
followers
121
following
341% complete
View this month »
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Latest from all albums
1599
1245
1600
1246
1601
1247
1602
1248
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd September 2023 5:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
back-yard
,
composite
,
on1-raw-2023
,
deep-forest-filter
moni kozi
Whoa!!!! Beautiful!
September 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica!
September 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close