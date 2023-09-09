Previous
The tip...

A broken piece - shot in monochrome mode with the Canon and macro lens.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
342% complete

Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
September 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice focus on the tip.
September 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
September 8th, 2023  
