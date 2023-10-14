Sign up
Previous
Photo 1284
Another fallen pine back there...
Victim of the pine beetles. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5252
photos
142
followers
124
following
351% complete
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1635
1281
1636
1282
1637
1283
1638
1284
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
25th September 2023 5:44pm
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-tree
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
October 13th, 2023
