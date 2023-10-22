Previous
Morning sun over the old tool and tack shed... by marlboromaam
Morning sun over the old tool and tack shed...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
22nd October 2023

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
353% complete

amyK ace
Nice light capture
October 22nd, 2023  
