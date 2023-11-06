Sign up
Previous
Photo 1307
Left to decay...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Dark vignette added in On1.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5298
photos
146
followers
117
following
1658
1304
1659
1305
1660
1306
1661
1307
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th October 2023 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
leaf
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting pov
November 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Thanks, Danette.
November 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Love the processing.
November 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry.
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great abstract
November 6th, 2023
