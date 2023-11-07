Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Cloudy day...
Made for a softer image in the woods. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
5
2
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Thank you very much, Joan.
November 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image.
November 7th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Gives it a winter feel.
November 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
November 7th, 2023
