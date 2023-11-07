Previous
Cloudy day... by marlboromaam
Cloudy day...

Made for a softer image in the woods. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Thank you very much, Joan.
November 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image.
November 7th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Gives it a winter feel.
November 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
