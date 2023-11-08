Sign up
Previous
Photo 1309
Contemplative...
When Will gets quiet and still like this, I have to wonder what he's thinking about... food, play or what?!!! Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
on1-border
,
fur-child
Corinne C
ace
An handsome boy! His fur is gorgeous!
November 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
November 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It sure does make you wonder a lovely boy
November 8th, 2023
