Previous
Contemplative... by marlboromaam
Photo 1309

Contemplative...

When Will gets quiet and still like this, I have to wonder what he's thinking about... food, play or what?!!! Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
An handsome boy! His fur is gorgeous!
November 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. =)
November 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
It sure does make you wonder a lovely boy
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise