Photo 1348
Let it snow!!!
For those of you who don't know, up under your profile account options (top right), you have the option to Let it Snow! You can turn it on and off. Ross did a fun and marvelous thing with it.
I wish I could say the above image was real snow... Monochrome shot of bare trees, inverted and snow added in On1 textures.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5380
photos
142
followers
117
following
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inversion
,
tree-tops
,
bare-trees
,
on1
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful snowy night. On1 is a great app!
I've had the "snow" on and off...
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne. Geez! Wish I'd known before today. It's so nice - relaxing even to watch. =)
December 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Worth seeing on a black background.
December 16th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice processing.
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
December 16th, 2023
Brian
ace
Wow!
December 16th, 2023
