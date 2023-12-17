Previous
Let it snow!!! by marlboromaam
Let it snow!!!

For those of you who don't know, up under your profile account options (top right), you have the option to Let it Snow! You can turn it on and off. Ross did a fun and marvelous thing with it.

I wish I could say the above image was real snow... Monochrome shot of bare trees, inverted and snow added in On1 textures.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
A wonderful snowy night. On1 is a great app!
I've had the "snow" on and off...
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. Geez! Wish I'd known before today. It's so nice - relaxing even to watch. =)
December 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Worth seeing on a black background.
December 16th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice processing.
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
December 16th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow!
December 16th, 2023  
