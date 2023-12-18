Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1349
Shelf fungi...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
We're getting pelted by rain with the winds picking up speed, so uploading very early in case of power outage.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5382
photos
142
followers
117
following
369% complete
View this month »
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Latest from all albums
1700
1346
1701
1347
1702
1348
1703
1349
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
29th November 2023 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
shelf-fungi
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up, I love the shapes and patterns.
December 17th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great textures and shapes.
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful close up, these fungi are spectacular
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close