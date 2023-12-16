Previous
Turkey tail... by marlboromaam
Photo 1347

Turkey tail...

Couldn't resist one more monochrome capture of it with its patterns and tones. No conversion.

Just a little reminder for the song title challenge... Here's the link - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102 I really want to see and hear your entries for this round at this time of year! Tag is songtitle-102 and don't forget the YouTube link!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Beautiful patterns.
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is beautiful. It reminds me of a coral formation.
December 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank very much, Larry.

@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
top class mono
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you very much, Phil.
December 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot.
December 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely textures and patterns.
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
December 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise