Previous
Photo 1347
Turkey tail...
Couldn't resist one more monochrome capture of it with its patterns and tones. No conversion.
Just a little reminder for the song title challenge... Here's the link -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48712/tune-in-and-tune-up-with-song-title-102
I really want to see and hear your entries for this round at this time of year! Tag is songtitle-102 and don't forget the YouTube link!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
10
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
369% complete
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1698
1344
1699
1345
1700
1346
1701
1347
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
29th November 2023 2:04pm
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
fungus
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
turkey-tail
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful patterns.
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful. It reminds me of a coral formation.
December 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank very much, Larry.
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
top class mono
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you very much, Phil.
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely textures and patterns.
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
December 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
December 16th, 2023
