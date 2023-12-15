Sign up
Photo 1346
Autumn woods...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Corinne C
ace
Superb silvery woods, full of mystery
December 15th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
You do a great job of capturing the gravitas of your woods.
December 15th, 2023
