Previous
Playing with snow presets... by marlboromaam
Photo 1345

Playing with snow presets...

Monochrome shot of Saint Andrew's Cross seeds with a little tone and snow mixed together in On1.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely capture and the snow is wonderful.
December 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Thank you very much, Corinne.
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise