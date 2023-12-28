Previous
Critter hidy hole... by marlboromaam
Critter hidy hole...

Could be for a rabbit, box turtle or snake. I don't think it's big enough for anything else. Looks like it's deep enough. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

@marlboromaam
Larry Steager ace
Cool find, makes you wonder. Not enough to stick my hand in, but wonder still. 😉
December 27th, 2023  
