Photo 1359
Critter hidy hole...
Could be for a rabbit, box turtle or snake. I don't think it's big enough for anything else. Looks like it's deep enough. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
critter-hole
Larry Steager
ace
Cool find, makes you wonder. Not enough to stick my hand in, but wonder still. 😉
December 27th, 2023
