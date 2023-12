Gray day or grey day...

Both spellings are correct, although gray is mainly American English and grey is mainly British English. However, I have to wonder... They quit teaching cursive writing in schools here, and now I have begun to believe they quit teaching the English language too. I hear way too many commercials where USA-born people use incorrect grammar and they aren't even trying to be funny. It bothers me, but I have to live with it. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.