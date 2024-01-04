Sign up
Previous
Photo 1366
A bigger critter hidey hole...
I've found more of these this year up and down the sides of the wash. I suppose it's an easy place for them to tunnel. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5417
photos
144
followers
119
following
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1363
397
1718
1364
1719
1365
1720
1366
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd December 2023 11:06am
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
ditch
,
wash
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
fallen-tree
,
leaf-litter
,
critter-hole
Larry Steager
ace
Home sweet home.
January 4th, 2024
