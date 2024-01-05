Sign up
Previous
Photo 1367
Udnie selfie...
Playing around with the Style-Transfer app. Converted to b&w in On1. The Udnie option is a style done by French artist - Francis Picabia. You can see the all the options here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01
Deadline to vote for your favorite song title is today, so please get on over there and cast your vote!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
ace
Another interesting effect.
January 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This made me smile. Very cool.
January 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and effect.
January 5th, 2024
