Udnie selfie... by marlboromaam
Photo 1367

Udnie selfie...

Playing around with the Style-Transfer app. Converted to b&w in On1. The Udnie option is a style done by French artist - Francis Picabia. You can see the all the options here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/my-2nd-365/2024-01-01

5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Another interesting effect.
January 5th, 2024  
This made me smile. Very cool.
January 5th, 2024  
Fabulous composition and effect.
January 5th, 2024  
